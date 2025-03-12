Complaint Filed Against Mohan Babu Over Alleged Role in Soundarya’s Death

A complaint has been filed against Tollywood actor Mohan Babu, claiming that actress Soundarya’s death in a plane crash was not accidental but linked to a property dispute involving him.

The complaint, filed in Khammam district, Andhra Pradesh, accuses Mohan Babu of pressuring Soundarya and her brother to sell six acres of land in Shamshabad. When they refused, a conflict started, and after Soundarya's death, Mohan Babu allegedly took the land.

No FIR has been filed yet, and it’s unclear how the complainant is related to the actors.

Soundarya, known for her role in Sooryavansham, died on April 17, 2004, in a plane crash while traveling to a political event. She was 31 and reportedly pregnant. Her body was never found.

The complainant has asked for a fresh investigation into Mohan Babu’s involvement and has requested the state government seize the land. He has also asked for police protection due to threats against him.

The complaint also mentions a family dispute within the Manchu family, which escalated last year when Mohan Babu attacked a journalist. His elder son, Manchu Vishnu, dismissed it as a minor family issue.