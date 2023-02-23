Composer Kalyani Malik on 'Kanula Chatu Meghama': A Proud Career-Best song in PAPA

Srinivas Avasarala, the director and actor of the upcoming Telugu movie "Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi" (PAPA), is thrilled to introduce Aabhas Joshi to Telugu cinema with the song "Kanula Chatu Meghama." The song, composed by Kalyani Malik and lyricized by Lakshmi Bhupal, is the first single from the film and has already received positive feedback for its traditional instrumentation and soulful lyrics.

Malik revealed that "Kanula Chatu Meghama" is his favorite song in the film and expressed his satisfaction with the composition. Avasarala, who has worked with Malik and Naga Shaurya in previous projects, praised the song for its poetic and musical texture. Meanwhile, lyricist Lakshmi Bhupal said that she became a fan of her own work and praised Aabhas Joshi's vocal range and control.

The film, which also stars Naga Shaurya and Malavika Nair, is set to release on March 17. Avasarala expressed his pride in introducing Joshi to Telugu cinema and for creating a memorable number with the collaboration of Malik and Bhupal. The team's previous works include "Oohalu Gusagusalade" and "Jyo Achyutananda."