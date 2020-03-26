Corona Crisis: Pawan Kalyan & Trivikram announce donations

Power Star Pawan Kalyan who is always first in coming up with donations for the welfare of the people, in crisis has announced amounts for fighting the Corona Crisis. Pawan Kalyan donated an amount of 50 lakhs each to both the Telugu states and also donated 1 crore rupees for the center.

"I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic. I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our Hon.PM Sri @narendramodi ji, in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic." posted Pawan Kalyan on his Twitter profile.

Also, Suryadevara Naga Vamshi, who is close to Trivikram Srinivas reveals the details of the director's donation. He tweeted, "Our director Trivikram srinivas garu will be donating 10 lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against corona pandemic."

Earlier, Nithiin also announced a donation of total 20 lakhs for both the Telugu states.

