Corona Crisis: Tough times ahead for Telugu heroes

With the Corona Crisis all over the country, there is a lot of monetary impact in multiple industries. The film industry also drastically got affected by this Coronavirus lockdown. There is no work and no-shoot happening for almost 15 days. The producers already lost huge money with the postponement of film releases and other activities. In the middle of this, almost every director, actor, and producer has contributed amounts to the Corona Crisis Charity fund initiated by Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, the latest buzz reveals that the tough times are ahead for the Telugu heroes. Apparently, even after the things settle down, we may witness the producers asking the heroes to cut down their remunerations since the producers are already on the losses side. It might take almost six months for everyone to pick up the pace.