Corona update: 3,307 fresh positive cases, 8 deaths in Telangana

Telangana: As many as 3,307 fresh positive cases and eight deaths were registered until 8 pm on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 3,38,045 and the death toll to 1,788. Meanwhile, the number of recovery cases went up to 3,08,396 with the recovery of 897 cases in a single day.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, around 1,06,627 tests were conducted of which the result of 3,307 samples turned positive and the reports of 3,715 are awaited. So far, 1,13,60,001 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases were reported in the state include 446 from GHMC, 314 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 279 from Nizamabad, 277 from Rangareddy, 155 from Jagtial, 153 from Sangareddy, 148 from Nirmal, 128 from Kamareddy, 102 from Nalgonda, 101 from Khammam, 94 from Karimnagar, 91 from Adilabad, 87 from Siddipet, 86 from Warangal Urban, 78 from Mahabubnagar, 75 each from Rajanna Sircilla and Mancherial, 67 from Medak, 66 from Suryapet, 61 from Peddapalli, 54 from Wanaparthy, 52 from Yadadri Bhongir, 48 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Nagarkurnool, 36 from Jangaon, 34 from Warangal Rural, 25 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 20 from Mahabubabad, 15 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 11 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Narayanpet, 10 from Mulugu.