Custody Box Office Collection Day 5: Naga Chaitanya's Film Earns Below Rs 1 Crore

Naga Chaitanya's "Custody" Struggles at the Box Office with Disappointing Response

Naga Chaitanya had high expectations for Venkat Prabhu's recent release, "Custody," a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film. However, the film failed to generate a strong response at the box office. Despite its opening collection of Rs 3.2 crore, the film has experienced a gradual decline in earnings ever since. On its fifth day (May 16), the cop drama earned less than Rs 1 crore in India, causing concerns for its performance.

"Custody" has received a lukewarm response from both critics and audiences in Tamil and Telugu. From the very first day, the film has struggled to attract audiences, resulting in low box office collections. Its earnings on the fifth day were estimated to be around Rs 75 lakh, indicating a steep decline.

As a result, the film's total collection over the course of five days stands at Rs 8.33 crore. If this trend continues, "Custody" is likely to be withdrawn from theaters by the end of this week.