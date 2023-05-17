Live
- KL Rahul's emotional take on social media trolling: ‘It affects me, this is out life’
- World famous Warner Bros Media House enters Hyderabad
- Can't give indefinite extension, submit report on Adani-Hindenburg probe by Aug 14, Supreme Court to SEBI
- International Museum Day 2023: National Gandhi Museum
- ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Song Promo From Prabhas And Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’ Will Be Out On This Date
- Minister Niranjan holds Congress responsible for neglect of Palamuru Rangareddy project
- Mem Famous Trailer: Sumanth Prabhas And His Team Promise A Hilarious Village Entertainer
- CS for plantation of more fruit bearing trees in Telangana
- OpenAI offers a free course on Rapid Engineering; find details
- Supreme Court stays NCDRC order on Rs 2 crore compensation for 'wrong' haircut
Custody Box Office Collection Day 5: Naga Chaitanya's Film Earns Below Rs 1 Crore
Naga Chaitanya's "Custody" Struggles at the Box Office with Disappointing Response Naga Chaitanya had high expectations for Venkat Prabhu's recent...
Naga Chaitanya's "Custody" Struggles at the Box Office with Disappointing Response
Naga Chaitanya had high expectations for Venkat Prabhu's recent release, "Custody," a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film. However, the film failed to generate a strong response at the box office. Despite its opening collection of Rs 3.2 crore, the film has experienced a gradual decline in earnings ever since. On its fifth day (May 16), the cop drama earned less than Rs 1 crore in India, causing concerns for its performance.
"Custody" has received a lukewarm response from both critics and audiences in Tamil and Telugu. From the very first day, the film has struggled to attract audiences, resulting in low box office collections. Its earnings on the fifth day were estimated to be around Rs 75 lakh, indicating a steep decline.
As a result, the film's total collection over the course of five days stands at Rs 8.33 crore. If this trend continues, "Custody" is likely to be withdrawn from theaters by the end of this week.