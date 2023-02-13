Dasara: Ori Vaari Break-Up Anthem Is A Perfect Valentine's Day Gift For Those Who Are Left Behind In Their Love Tale

Tollywood's ace actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh will be seen in complete de-glamour avatars in their upcoming movie Dasara. Being a rural coal mine tale, the teaser raised the expectations bar a notch higher. It is all known that Valentine's Day being the special occasion to express love to their dear ones, our dear Nani chose it to treat the people who failed in their love. The makers shared the lyrical video of the "Ori Vaari…" heart break anthem and created noise on social media…

Nani and Keerthy Suresh also shared the break-up anthem on their Twitter pages turning Valentine's Day into a special one…

Along with sharing the lyrical video, he also wrote, "Our #OriVaari song is out now. A @Music_Santhosh Musical - https://youtu.be/2xeclPw5YBA".

The lyrical video is just awesome as it showcased the music director Santosh crooning the song with the backdrop of the coal mine surrounded village. Even Nani looked amazing and one could feel his pain of the love failure.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it introduced the village Veerlapalli which is surrounded by coal mines. Nani who looked raw is seen in a complete de-glamour avatar and is seen doling out that drinking is not a habit but an addiction and an integral part of their tradition. But the intense fights and Sai Kumar's antagonist appeal made the teaser worth watching. In the end, Nani shows off his deadly action side by holding the knife!

This Srikanth Odela directorial is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. This movie also has Samuthirakani, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Sai Kumar, Shamna Kasim and Sajol Chowdhury in prominent roles.

Dasara will be released on 30th March, 2023 in the theatres!