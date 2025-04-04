Live
- BJP Minority Cell Leader Anwar Manippady Alleges Life Threats via Internet Calls
- Defence Finance Conference, Focuses on Innovation and Financial Reforms
- ‘#Single’ begins musical promotions with soulful first track
- Varun Tej unveils a love song from ‘Chaurya Patham’
- ‘Jack’ trailer promises a fun-filled thriller
- Auto Driver Sentenced to 10 Years for Rape of Minor Girl in Hyderabad
- Wordle Hints and Answer for April 4, 2025 | Marine-Themed Word Starting with K
- Apple to Unveil iOS 19 at WWDC 2025: Major Upgrades and AI Features Expected
- Pranitha’s vintage glam with modern edge
- Chandrababu directs officials to ensure virtual services in PHC and CHCs
‘Dear Uma’ promises a fresh take on love and emotions; set to hit screens on April 18
With audience preferences rapidly shifting toward content-driven cinema, Dear Uma arrives as a breath of fresh air in the Telugu film landscape.
With audience preferences rapidly shifting toward content-driven cinema, Dear Uma arrives as a breath of fresh air in the Telugu film landscape. This feel-good emotional love story is not only packed with heartfelt storytelling but also introduces a powerhouse talent in Sumaya Reddy, who wears multiple hats as the lead actress, producer, and writer of the film.
Bankrolled under the banner of Suma Chitra Arts, Dear Uma is directed by Sai Rajesh Mahadev, who also penned the screenplay and dialogues. The film pairs Sumaya Reddy with Prithvi Amber in key roles, promising a tale that is both emotional and uplifting. Supporting them is a stellar cast including Kamal Kamaraju, Sapthagiri, Ajay Ghosh, Aamani, Rajeev Kanakala, Prithviraj, and Roopa Lakshmi.
Cinematographer Raj Thota captures the story with striking visuals, while music director Radhan, known for his soulful scores, brings life to the narrative through his melodies. With Nagesh as the line producer and Nithin Reddy as the executive producer, the project boasts a strong technical team.
Promotional material—posters, teasers, and songs—has already struck a chord with viewers, raising expectations for the film’s theatrical debut. Dear Uma is not just a love story; it also aims to deliver a meaningful message wrapped in an emotional narrative. With a broad appeal that spans romance, family sentiments, and emotional drama, the film is set for a grand release on April 18.