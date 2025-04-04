‘Dear Uma’ promises a fresh take on love and emotions; set to hit screens on April 18

With audience preferences rapidly shifting toward content-driven cinema, Dear Uma arrives as a breath of fresh air in the Telugu film landscape. This feel-good emotional love story is not only packed with heartfelt storytelling but also introduces a powerhouse talent in Sumaya Reddy, who wears multiple hats as the lead actress, producer, and writer of the film.

Bankrolled under the banner of Suma Chitra Arts, Dear Uma is directed by Sai Rajesh Mahadev, who also penned the screenplay and dialogues. The film pairs Sumaya Reddy with Prithvi Amber in key roles, promising a tale that is both emotional and uplifting. Supporting them is a stellar cast including Kamal Kamaraju, Sapthagiri, Ajay Ghosh, Aamani, Rajeev Kanakala, Prithviraj, and Roopa Lakshmi.

Cinematographer Raj Thota captures the story with striking visuals, while music director Radhan, known for his soulful scores, brings life to the narrative through his melodies. With Nagesh as the line producer and Nithin Reddy as the executive producer, the project boasts a strong technical team.

Promotional material—posters, teasers, and songs—has already struck a chord with viewers, raising expectations for the film’s theatrical debut. Dear Uma is not just a love story; it also aims to deliver a meaningful message wrapped in an emotional narrative. With a broad appeal that spans romance, family sentiments, and emotional drama, the film is set for a grand release on April 18.