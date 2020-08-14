Deva Katta's NCBN and YSR 's Friendship And Rivalry- Indraprastham Theme Poster Out

Deva Katta takes up the political feud of once best friends turned political rivals as the plotline for his next project. The theme poster of the film "Indraprastham (working title)" written and to be directed by Deva Katta is out now.

Indraprastham is a remotely inspired fictional account of the friendship and rivalry shared by two of the United Andhra Pradesh iconic politicians and their journey in reshaping the landscape of Andhra Pradesh politics for one 30 years.

The voiceover of Deva Katta describes what the film is all about. "The purpose of any competition is to find winners. Winners run the world! When two best friends compete in such sport, the game is lot more interesting and engaging"

The quotation in the poster reads: "Moralities change, the battle for power remains constant."

The film's protagonists are shown in silhouette images.

Harsha V and Teja C together are producing this project on Proodos Productions Banner.

The film's protagonists are shown in silhouette images.

Harsha V and Teja C together are producing this prestigious and sensational project on Proodos Production Banner.

Indraprastham will equally give emphasis to the friendship of the political legends and also their rivalry in politics making sure both of them are respected by either of their followers.

Score for teaser is by Suresh Bobbili. This project will bankroll after Deva Katta's ongoing SDT14 project. More details in due course.