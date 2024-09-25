‘Devara’ distributor urges fans to end online fan wars ahead of film’s release

The excitement surrounding the release of Devara has led to a surge of fan wars on social media platforms like X, escalating tensions among film enthusiasts. While the film's advance bookings are breaking records, trade analysts are more concerned about the growing hostility among fans, which is overshadowing the upcoming release.

Suryadevara Naga Vamshi, who is distributing Devara in the Telugu states, recently addressed this issue on social media, urging fans to put an end to these conflicts. In a heartfelt message, he called on fans to focus on enjoying the films responsibly and avoid engaging in unnecessary online battles.

Naga Vamshi shared, how much effort went into the film’s creation and release. He further noted, “Stop creating these unnecessary fan wars. Due to this, we are only inviting negativity on our film. It might give some temporary kick, but later it affects our heroes’ films.”

He also made a special request to fans attending the first screenings, asking them to avoid recording videos and spoiling the experience for others. “Let the fans who are watching the movie afterwards also have that thrill,” he added.

Devara: Part 1, starring NTR and directed by Koratala Siva, is set to release on November 27. With this plea from the producer, fans are encouraged to unite in celebrating the film rather than fueling division online.