Dhanush set to make debut in Telugu?

Dhanush is one of the talented actors in the country. The sensational star hero in Telugu is currently working on a series of interesting films. Dhanush is busy in both Tamil and Hindi languages. Meanwhile, we hear that Dhanush is set to make his debut soon in the Telugu film industry.

Dhanush is enjoying a good market in Tollywood and if everything goes well, the actor will surely be making his debut next year. Already, a big production house started talks with the actor and Dhanush reportedly responded positively. The details about the director and project are currently under wraps.

The talks are still going on and Dhanush will make a final decision soon. As soon as the actor wraps up his ongoing commitments, the star actor will jump into action to do his debut film in Telugu. More details on the same will come out soon.

