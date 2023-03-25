Dharani With Ravanasura: Ravi Teja And Nani Had A Funny Conversation About Their Movies And Careers…

Tollywood's ace actor Nani's latest movie Dasara is all set to hit the theatres in a couple of days… Thus, the makers are leaving no chance in promoting the movie be it online or offline. These days, promotional interviews are in trend and thus even the Dasara team also planned a crazy interview with Ravi Teja and Nani who are self-made actors of the Telugu film industry. Even Ravi Teja's Ravanasura is all set to release next month and thus, these stars discussed many things about their careers and movies giving them and us an opportunity to know more about each other.



Nani and Ravi Teja also shared the interview video on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the interview, Ravi Teja also wrote, "Thoroughly enjoyed interacting with @Nameisnani about films, production and much more - https://youtu.be/9pUgGzOiAzI Best wishes to him for the release on March 30th!"

Even Nani also shared the interview and sent his best wishes for Ravanasura team… "Wishing @RaviTeja_offl anna all the very best for #Ravanasura releasing on April 7th. Here's our fun chat…".

We have seen Nani as a lover boy, cricketer and even as a family person in many movies. But Dasara will definitely showcase him in a complete rustic avatar which elevated his appeal to the core. The trailer starts off the Bathukamma festival and Vennala being dressed as a beautiful bride to marry Dharani. After showcasing a funny track in the police station, the plot takes a twist with Dharani's rivalry with the villain. His friend Deekshit Shetty stands with him in thick and thin showing off his loyalty. Even Samuthaikani also looked awesome with macrodontia. Finally, Nani looked rugged and rustic in the last action sequence and Vennela comes to give him the 'Jammi leaves' which resemble the ritual of the auspicious Dasara festival!

This Srikanth Odela directorial is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Dasara will be released on 30th March, 2023 in the theatres!

Going with the earlier released Ravanasura teaser, the plot revolves around a serial killer and his crimes. Ravi Teja seems to be the villain but nothing is confirmed and even Sushant seemed silent but intense in the teaser. Jayaram who essayed the role of an investigative officer tries to chase the mystery behind the murders and tries to find a similar signature clue of the culprit! Even Ravi Teja's last dialogue, "Sita ni teesukellalante samudram datite saripodu ea Ravanasurudini daati vellali" also raises the expectations on the movie. The 'Danger' mark on the mirror at the end reveals the intensity of the plot.

Ravanasura movie is directed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Even the caption, "Heroes Don't Exist" also upped the excitement on the movie! It will hit the theatres on 7th April, 2023!