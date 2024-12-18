Dil Raju Becomes Chairman of TFDC; Promises to Promote Telangana’s Culture Through Cinema

The Telangana government has appointed renowned Tollywood producer Dil Raju to a key position. The Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC) has officially named him as its new chairman, and he recently took the oath of office. Dil Raju arrived at the office with his family and assumed his new role.

Dil Raju thanked the Telangana Chief Minister and the Cinematography Minister for giving him the important job of chairman at the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC). He promised to work hard to make TFDC successful again. He believes that everyone must work together for it to grow.

Dil Raju wants to promote films that show Telangana’s culture and help Telugu films become more famous around the world. He also wants to be a bridge between the government and the film industry to solve any problems they face.

Dil Raju, whose real name is Venkataramana Reddy, started his career in 1990 as a distributor for the movie Pelli Pandiri. He later became one of the top producers with his company, Sri Venkateswara Creations. He became famous after producing the hit movie Dil in 2003.

Right now, Dil Raju is producing movies like Game Changer, Sankranthiki Yaaynam, and Thammudu, with Game Changer and Sankranthiki Yaaynam set to release during the Sankranthi festival.

Today, on Dil Raju's birthday, many people in the film industry are sending him good wishes and praising his love for movies. They hope he continues to make successful films in the future.