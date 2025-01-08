Dil Raju Clarifies Viral Clip on Game Changer Movie Publicity

A video clip of producer Dil Raju discussing the upcoming film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar, has been circulating on social media, sparking debates and misleading claims. The movie, slated for release on January 10, 2025, as a Sankranthi offering, has been a topic of high anticipation among fans and industry insiders. However, the viral clip has led to confusion about Dil Raju’s comments regarding the film’s publicity.

A 21-second video clip shared by social media users, including accounts like Anitha Reddy and Tiger Lohit, alleged that Dil Raju expressed disappointment over the lack of buzz surrounding Game Changer. One post claimed that Dil Raju said, “No one is talking about the movie Game Changer. Despite Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan attending a recent event in Rajahmundry, the film hasn’t received the publicity we expected.”

Another post suggested that Dil Raju attributed the film’s perceived lack of attention to Ram Charan’s limited fan base. These claims were accompanied by video snippets from an interview that appeared to support these assertions.

A detailed investigation revealed that the viral clip was edited and taken out of context. The original footage, sourced from a 44-minute interview with Dil Raju on the Great Andhra YouTube channel, was published on January 6, 2025. The viral clip was extracted from the segment between 8:14 and 8:36 minutes of the interview, omitting critical context.

In the unedited video, Dil Raju discussed his recent films, including Vakeel Saab, Varasudu, and Balagam. He reflected on the mixed results of these projects and shared insights into his personal and professional challenges over the past few years. Dil Raju also highlighted the importance of Game Changer as a pivotal project for both himself and director Shankar.

Contrary to the viral claims, Dil Raju did not express dissatisfaction with Game Changer’s publicity or Ram Charan’s fan base. Instead, he highlighted the meticulous efforts behind the film’s production. He stated that he had been closely monitoring director Shankar’s work to ensure the film met the high expectations set four years ago when the project was announced.

“This film is significant for both Shankar garu and me,” Dil Raju said in the interview. “Game Changer is a comeback movie for me, and I’m fully committed to it.” He also addressed the challenges he faced in recent years, including doubts about his career trajectory. However, he expressed confidence in Game Changer as a project that would reaffirm his reputation in the film industry.

The viral clip misrepresented Dil Raju’s statements by selectively editing the footage to remove key context. The claim that he criticized the film’s publicity efforts or Ram Charan’s fan following is false. Additionally, Dil Raju did not mention Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s attendance at the Rajahmundry event in connection with the film’s promotion.

Produced under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, Game Changer is expected to be a major release for Sankranthi. With Ram Charan in the lead and Shankar at the helm, the film has generated significant excitement among audiences.