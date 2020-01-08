Director said NO to Mahesh Babu!

Superstar Mahesh Babu is the number one star in the Telugu film industry. Any hero falls after Mahesh Babu in the top position race. The actors, technicians and filmmakers always try to get an opportunity to be a part of his projects but here is one filmmaker who rejected a proposal that came straight from Mahesh Babu himself. The filmmaker is none other than Maruthi.

Maruthi himself revealed the same recently about it. Apparently, Maruthi was asked to prepare a story by Mahesh after the release of Prema Katha Chitram. Mahesh liked the movie and wanted Maruthi to come up with an interesting subject. Surprisingly, Maruthi did not take up the offer as he felt that he was not ready then to direct a star like Mahesh Babu.

Maruthi felt that he need to be more careful and prepared to do a film with Mahesh babu and hence backed out.