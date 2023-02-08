Disappointing news for fans of the megastar.

Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated film, "Waltair Veerayya," was a huge success during the Sankranthi season. Fans were eagerly awaiting the re-release of Chiranjeevi's industry hit film "Gang Leader," which was scheduled for February 11th. Ticket sales had already begun in many locations.

Regrettably, the re-release of the movie has been postponed due to technical difficulties. This news has disappointed fans who were looking forward to honoring their beloved star on February 11th.



Directed by Vijay Bapineedu, "Gang Leader" stars Vijayashanti as the female lead and features prominent performances by Raogopal Rao, Kaikala Satyanarayana, Murali Mohan, Sarathkumar, Sumalatha, and Nirmalamma. The film's music was composed by Bappi Lahari and was produced by Ravindranath Chowdary Maganti.

