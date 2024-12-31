Doordarshan to Air 4K Restored Version of Manthan as Tribute to Shyam Benegal

In a heartfelt tribute to one of India's most celebrated filmmakers, Shyam Benegal, Doordarshan is set to screen the 4K restoration of his critically acclaimed 1976 film Manthan (The Churning). The film will air on January 1, 2025, at 8 PM, marking a historic moment for Indian cinema enthusiasts.

The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), dedicated to preserving India's cinematic legacy, undertook the meticulous 4K restoration of Manthan. Known for its realistic portrayal of rural India and the cooperative dairy movement spearheaded by Verghese Kurien, Manthan remains a landmark in Indian filmmaking.

Originally released in 1976, Manthan tells the story of a group of farmers who unite to form a cooperative to challenge exploitative practices. With a stellar cast including Smita Patil, Girish Karnad, Naseeruddin Shah, and Amrish Puri, the film resonated deeply with audiences, becoming a symbol of empowerment and social change. Its narrative was funded by 500,000 farmers who contributed Rs. 2 each, an unprecedented collective effort in Indian cinema.

The restoration project by FHF ensures that new generations can experience Manthan in pristine quality. The 4K format enhances the film's visual and auditory elements, bringing to life the rural landscapes and raw emotions that defined the story.

Doordarshan's decision to air this restored version serves as both a celebration of Shyam Benegal's cinematic genius and an opportunity for viewers to revisit a timeless classic. The screening also highlights the importance of preserving and sharing India's rich film heritage with a wider audience.

This New Year's Day relive the brilliance of Manthan and honor the legacy of Shyam Benegal.