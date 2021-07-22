Double treat for Mahesh Babu's fans

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to come up with a family action entertainer titled 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. Director Parasuram is wielding the megaphone for this project.



Billed to be one of the most-awaited movies in Tollywood, the makers have initially planning to release the first look poster of the film on superstar Krishna's Birthday but later called off the plan owing to the pandemic situation. According to the latest buzz, the makers have now decided to give a double treat to the fans on Mahesh Babu's birthday which is on August 9th. The makers will release the first look poster as well as the first song update of the film on August 9th on the occasion of superstar's birthday. The fans are super excited about the update.



14 Reels Plus Entertainments banner is bankrolling this project in association with Mythri Movie Makers. SS Thaman is composing tunes for this film.

