Live
- AK-47 case: NIA files set of additional charges in Bihar court
- District Collector B.M. Santhosh Orders Acceleration of Indiramma Housing, Youth Development, and Paddy Procurement Programs
- Palem Autonomous Degree College 2nd Semester Results Released
- Bridegroom Refuses to Tie the Knot Until MLA Arrives in Nagarkurnool
- PM Modi takes stock of 'Operation Sindoor' in huddle with Doval, 3 service chiefs, veterans
- South India to Welcome Its First Monolithic Mahakaleshwar Statue in Mangaluru
- KLEF Deemed to be University Earns Prestigious Accreditation from Global Skill Development Council
- Premier League: Erling Haaland 'ready' for Man City return ahead of Southampton trip
- KIYG 2025: J&K volleyball team lifts spirits with hard-fought gold
- ‘I’m not here to tell fans how to react’: Slot on backlash faced by outgoing Trent
Double treat for Vijay Deverakonda fans
Striking posters unveiled from two pan-India projects
Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday turned into a celebration for fans as the makers of his two upcoming pan-India films unveiled powerful new posters, offering glimpses into the actor’s dynamic roles.
First up is VD14, a period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan and jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series. Set during the British colonial era between 1854 and 1878, the film promises a gripping narrative rooted in true events. Deverakonda appears in a meditative and intense avatar in the newly released poster, sparking intrigue. Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite him, with producers Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar backing the grand-scale production. The shoot is expected to begin shortly.
Simultaneously, another untitled film under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations was also unveiled, helmed by Ravi Kiran Kola, known for his debut Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru. Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, this rural action drama is also being planned as a massive pan-India venture. The poster, rich in intensity and rustic appeal, showcases Deverakonda in a fierce new light.
Both announcements, dropping on the star’s birthday, have left fans elated and heightened anticipation for what's next. With back-to-back ambitious projects in the pipeline, Vijay Deverakonda is set to roar across screens in two vastly different yet equally powerful roles. Regular shoots for both films are expected to begin soon.