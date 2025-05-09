Double treat for Vijay Deverakonda fans

Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday turned into a celebration for fans as the makers of his two upcoming pan-India films unveiled powerful new posters, offering glimpses into the actor’s dynamic roles.

First up is VD14, a period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan and jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series. Set during the British colonial era between 1854 and 1878, the film promises a gripping narrative rooted in true events. Deverakonda appears in a meditative and intense avatar in the newly released poster, sparking intrigue. Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite him, with producers Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar backing the grand-scale production. The shoot is expected to begin shortly.

Simultaneously, another untitled film under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations was also unveiled, helmed by Ravi Kiran Kola, known for his debut Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru. Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, this rural action drama is also being planned as a massive pan-India venture. The poster, rich in intensity and rustic appeal, showcases Deverakonda in a fierce new light.

Both announcements, dropping on the star’s birthday, have left fans elated and heightened anticipation for what's next. With back-to-back ambitious projects in the pipeline, Vijay Deverakonda is set to roar across screens in two vastly different yet equally powerful roles. Regular shoots for both films are expected to begin soon.