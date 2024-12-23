‘Drinker Sai’ appeals to both younger and family audiences: Producer Basavaraju Laharidhar

The much-awaited film Drinker Sai, starring Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma, is all set to hit the theaters on December 27. Produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Sheikh, and Basavaraju Laharidhar under the banners of Everest Cinemass and Smart Screen Entertainments, the film is directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti and is inspired by real events.

The film’s producer, Basavaraju Laharidhar, shared key insights about the project in a recent interview. He revealed that the journey of Drinker Sai began in 2019, but the pandemic caused delays. Despite this, the team remained determined, with director Kiran Tirumalasetti making significant adjustments to the story. Laharidhar also expressed gratitude for the encouragement received from Megastar Chiranjeevi, who gave his blessings to the project after hearing the story.

The film’s narrative explores the youthful, rebellious spirit and a love story with a deeper message, appealing to both younger and family audiences. Dharma, who trained under Satyanand, plays the title role, while Aishwarya Sharma portrays the heroine, Baghi.

With the musical composition by Sree Vasanth and tracks written by Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose, the film’s soundtrack has already gained attention. Drinker Sai also boasts a unique blend of youthful energy and family-friendly elements, making it a highly anticipated release.

Laharidhar is confident that Drinker Sai will resonate with audiences, and they are hopeful for success despite the challenges faced by small films in today’s market. The film is set for release in select regions, with distribution rights secured for AP and Nizam areas.