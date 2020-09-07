East Coast Productions, S Originals to produce Satyadev's 'Thimmarusu'

'Thimmarusu' is the latest project that Satyadev Kancharana, the talented actor who has been winning the hearts of the audience with a variety of roles and films, has landed. Coming with the caption 'Assignment Vali', the film's title logo is out ahead of the commencement of its production works. The title logo only raises curiosity about the novelty of the film's concept.

Mahesh Koneru of East Coast Productions, which has produced the super-hit thriller '118' and is currently making Keerthy Suresh's 'Miss India, has joined hands with Srujan Yarabolu of S Originals of 'Manu' and 'Suryakantham' fame for this project.



Satyadev, who has impressed cine-goers with his performances in 'Bluff Master' and the more recent 'Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya', will be playing an exciting role in 'Thimmarusu'. With him becoming dependable to play challenging roles, directors and producers are keen on casting him. It's in this context director Sharan Koppisetty and producers Mahesh Koneru and Srujan have roped him in for 'Thimmarusu'.



The makers will announce the rest of the cast and crew details soon.

