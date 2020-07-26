'Ek: The Power of One', a hopeless reprisal of 'Athadu'

Cult status. That's what the 2005 super-duper hit 'Athadu', starring Mahesh Babu has achieved over the 15 years it has been released and shown many times over on satellite channel platforms. In an interview to an online film website, Trivikram Srinivas had this to say about his film: 'I narrated the story of Athadu to Mahesh Babu before the start of Nuvve Nuvve shoot. Before making of Athadu, I fixed myself that I should not compromise at any cost.

I wanted to make the film the way I envisioned it. I wanted to satisfy the audience in me after shooting every scene. I doubled checked each and every scene as an audience. I could able to do 80% of what I had imagined when I wrote the script. If you look at the first 15 minutes of Athadu movie, you will realize the level of intensity and technical finesse.'

There is absolutely not an extra word in this description about his project by the director who was collaborating with Prince Mahesh Babu for the first time. This commercial film was immediately noticed and earned instant appreciation from both critics and public alike. No prizes for guessing that its remake rights were sold across India, to Hindi and Bengali cinema walas in particular.

In comparison to the strong star cast in the Telugu original which ensured recall-worthy performances, the Hindi film ' Ek: The Power of One' released in 2009 had stars like Bobby Deol playing the lead role and Nana Patekar playing the cop. It was helmed by Sangeeth Sivan, brother of the well-known cinematographer Santosh Sivan and had Shriya Saran playing the role Trisha had in Telugu.

As it is well known, a routine treatment to a commercial film which has packaged in all elements typical in an Indian masala potboiler can seriously impede its box-office potential. This is what precisely happened in the Hindi version, which had a poor replacement to Mahesh Babu in the form of Bobby Deol who failed to bring in the intensity that was required for the action hero slot.

Nana Patekar also looked very routine in comparison to the Telugu star and this showed all through.An engrossing entertainer thus got lost in the maze of box-office flops in Hindi film industry.