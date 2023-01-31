‘Enno Ratrulosthayi’ Lyrical Video From Kalyan Ram’s ‘Amigos’ Movie Is Out

The classic song "Enno Rastrulosthayi…" from Balakrishna and Divya Bharati's Dharma Kshetram movie is still remembered for its melodious tuning. Now, Balakrishna's nephew Kalyan Ram is coming up with a perfect remix of this song for his movie Amigos. The lyrical video was scheduled to release a couple of days ago but it is postponed as Tarak Ratna suffered from a massive heart attack. Off late, the makers launched it on social media and treated all the music lovers…



Kalyan Ram also shared the lyrical video of the song on his Twitter page along with the makers… Take a look!

One of my favourite songs of Babai & one of the evergreen romantic songs of Telugu ❤️#EnnoRatrulosthayi Video Song from #Amigos is here. Hope you love it ❤️ - https://t.co/lWr9OlIj7u In cinemas Feb 10th.@AshikaRanganath @RajendraReddy_ @GhibranOfficial @MythriOfficial — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) January 31, 2023

The song is all romantic and melodious too… As the original one is crooned by legendary singer SPB, now his son Charan sang it perfectly along with Sameera Bharadwaj.

Going with the earlier released teaser of Amigos, it starts off with Michael from Kolkata contacting his other two doppelgangers Manjunath and Siddharth. Well, they have a great bond and also confuse and surprise all the people with their similar faces. But the twist in the tale is shown when Michael starts his game and targets the Manjunath and Siddharth.

Amigos movie is directed by Rajendra Reddy and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It has glam doll Ashika Ranganath as the lead actress of this movie while Ghibran is scoring the tunes. This stylish action thriller will hit the theatres on 10th February, 2023…



