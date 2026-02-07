Erra Cheera – The Beginning: A perfect blend of horror, emotion, and mother sentiment

“Erra Cheera – The Beginning” arrives as a refreshing entry in Telugu cinema’s horror-suspense space, blending supernatural thrills with a strong emotional core rooted in mother sentiment. Releasing in theatres today, the film stands out for its unique narrative approach that goes beyond routine horror tropes, offering audiences a gripping experience that balances fear, emotion, and mystery. With its intense storytelling and emotionally charged theme, the film positions itself as a different and engaging horror thriller.

Story:

The story revolves around Dasu (Kamal Kamaraju), who falls in love with Avantika (Karunya Chowdary) and marries her. However, their happiness is brutally shattered when Dasu’s grandmother, Pannee Parvathi, kills Avantika over a property dispute. After her death, Avantika transforms into a restless spirit, wandering in a terrifying form in search of her lost mother.

Parallelly, police officer Shivakumar (Suman Babu), who is transferred to the city, begins noticing eerie similarities between the spirit in the red saree and his own deceased mother-in-law. As supernatural incidents intensify, a powerful spiritual figure, Saripoka Trikoteswara Swamy, enters the narrative to unravel the mystery. The film builds suspense around the identity of the spirit, the emotional truth behind her suffering, and the spiritual resolution that follows.

Performances:

Suman Babu delivers a powerful performance in dual roles, impressing both as an actor and as the creative force behind the film. His portrayal of the police officer is intense and convincing. Karunya Chowdary brings depth and intensity to Avantika’s character, effectively carrying the emotional and horror layers. Baby Sai Tejaswini leaves a strong impact with her emotional performance. Supporting actors including Ali, Annapurnamma, Geetha Singh, Satya Krishnan, Bhadram, Jeeva, and Raghu Babu add solid support and balance to the narrative.

Technicalities:

Director Suman Babu’s storytelling is confident and emotionally grounded. The screenplay maintains suspense while allowing space for emotional connection. The background score elevates the horror mood, while dark-toned cinematography enhances the spooky atmosphere. The interval block and climax are particularly impactful, standing out as technical and narrative highs.

Analysis:

Inspired by a real-life incident, the film successfully blends horror, emotion, and mother sentiment into a compelling cinematic experience. The controlled presentation of fear makes it suitable even for family audiences, while the emotional depth adds lasting impact.

“Erra Cheera – The Beginning” is a well-crafted horror thriller that goes beyond scares, offering emotional depth and strong performances. With its mix of supernatural suspense and heartfelt mother sentiment, it delivers a unique, engaging, and memorable cinematic experience.

Rating: 2.75/5