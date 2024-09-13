Live
Fahadh Faasil Addresses Impact of Pushpa: The Rise on His Career
Despite the acclaim he received for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise, Fahadh Faasil has openly discussed how the film did not significantly alter his career trajectory. In a recent interview, Faasil clarified that he does not consider Pushpa to have elevated him to pan-Indian star status. He stressed that his primary focus remains on Malayalam cinema and that his collaboration with director Sukumar was based on mutual respect rather than career ambition.
Faasil’s candid remarks highlight his commitment to his roots in the Malayalam film industry, even as Pushpa: The Rise earned widespread recognition and success. The actor's role in the film, which also starred Allu Arjun, received positive reviews, but Faasil remains grounded about its impact on his career.