Fans ask Nagarjuna to warm up!

Tollywood: Akkineni Nagarjuna is currently experiencing a poor form in his career. His films failed to impress at the box-office. Especially, Manmadhudu 2 that released amidst huge hype and buzz failed to make an impressive mark. Nagarjuna is currently doing Wild Dog and there is no sign of a positive buzz around his movies.

The fans are very disappointed with the same. On one side, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Balakrishna are doing crazy projects but Nagarjuna is not in a mood to do any good films. Hence, the fans are sending him tweets to come up with films that create a buzz.

"@iamnagarjuna Good mng sir ! As the lockdown continues , pls lock some good scripts ..we want the vintage NAG back with a bang..ur current projects are not creating any buzz among us the fans , the trade and the general audience..u r getting close to 100 th movie..pls warm up." read a tweet on Twitter.

@iamnagarjuna Good mng sir ! As the lockdown continues , pls lock some good scripts ..we want the vintage NAG back with a bang..ur current projects are not creating any buzz among us the fans , the trade and the general audience..u r getting close to 100 th movie..pls warm up... — satish (@ANRLegend) April 15, 2020

Many other fans are also posting similar tweets and tagging Nagarjuna to consider their requests.