Film director Sekhar Kammula joins Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Noted Telugu film director and National Film Awardee Shekar Kammula participated in Green India Challenge launched by TRS general secretary and MP J Santosh Kumar.

Shekar Kammula planted trees on either side of roads at Kankamudi village, Moinabad mandal while shooting for his new film "Love Story".

He appreciated the Rajya Sabha MP for creating awareness on environment protection. The film director asked all the 'Love Story' unit to participate in the challenge.

