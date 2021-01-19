First Look Motion Poster of Varun Tej's 'Ghani' is out!

Tollywood: Mega Prince Varun Tej celebrates his birthday today (January 19). On the happy occasion, the first look motion poster of his next film, directed by Kiran Korrapati, was unveiled by the makers. The much-awaited film is titled 'Ghani'. Ace producer Allu Aravind is presenting this sports drama that is produced by Sidhu Mudda of Renaissance Films and Allu Bobby of Allu Bobby Company. Bollywood beauty Saiee Mukerjee is the female lead of this promising movie. Upendra, Suneil Shetty and Naveen Chandra are playing pivotal roles.



The first look makes it clear that Varun Tej is playing the role of a boxer in this film. Soon after the poster was out, fans on social media started calling Varun Tej's look terrific. The Mega hero has got into the skin of his character, for which he was trained by Olympic boxing winner Tony Jeffries. Music sensation SS Thaman has done the music. George C Williams is the director of photography of this film.

It will release in theatres in July 2021.