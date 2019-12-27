Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

First Look Of Nagarjuna's Next Movie…

First Look Of Nagarjuna
Highlights

Akkineni Nagarjuna is ready with his next project… This Tollywood ‘Manmadhudu’ announced his next movie off late and made all his fans surprised...

Akkineni Nagarjuna is ready with his next project… This Tollywood 'Manmadhudu' announced his next movie off late and made all his fans surprised releasing the first look poster.

Coming up in a 'Police' avatar, Nagarjuna best fits the bill for the character of ACP Vijay Varma an encounter specialist. This film is made under 'Matinee Entertainment' banner and is trending with #WildDog on Twitter.

Here is the first look poster for all our readers… Have a look!

This movie is a true-life inspired action thriller where our dear King will be playing the role of an NIA officer. Nagarjuna tweeted about his new project stating that he is going to work with new-age technicians and new format film making.

Along with his fans, we are also eagerly waiting to know the further updates of the movie…

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top