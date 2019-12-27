First Look Of Nagarjuna's Next Movie…

Akkineni Nagarjuna is ready with his next project… This Tollywood 'Manmadhudu' announced his next movie off late and made all his fans surprised releasing the first look poster.

Coming up in a 'Police' avatar, Nagarjuna best fits the bill for the character of ACP Vijay Varma an encounter specialist. This film is made under 'Matinee Entertainment' banner and is trending with #WildDog on Twitter.

Here is the first look poster for all our readers… Have a look!

Here is the thrilling First look of our next project. #Matinee6

Meet the DARE DEVIL Encounter Specialist ACP Vijay Varma A.K.A #WildDog. The Hunt begins.@iamnagarjuna @MatineeEnt pic.twitter.com/hhYrabUPCY — MatineeEntertainment (@MatineeEnt) December 27, 2019

This movie is a true-life inspired action thriller where our dear King will be playing the role of an NIA officer. Nagarjuna tweeted about his new project stating that he is going to work with new-age technicians and new format film making.

Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!!

New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!! @MatineeEnt #WildDog pic.twitter.com/QeIJ7KzVHD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 27, 2019

Along with his fans, we are also eagerly waiting to know the further updates of the movie…

