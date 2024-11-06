First Look Poster of ‘Trending Love’ Unveiled by Niharika: A Fresh Take on Contemporary Romance

The highly anticipated film Trending Love has revealed its first-look poster in a star-studded event, with none other than Tollywood's celebrated actress and producer, Niharika Konidela, unveiling it. The film, directed by the talented Harrish Nagaraju, promises to bring a fresh perspective to contemporary romance, with the tagline 'Dorakuna Ituvanti Prema?' (What is love that cannot be found?), hinting at its exploration of modern relationships.

The film stars Vardhan Gurrala, Hamaresh, Shanti Tiwari, and Nithya Sri in pivotal roles, with each actor bringing their unique style to the storyline. The film is a joint production between Tanvi Productions and RDG Productions, helmed by producers Sonu Gupta and Rupesh D Gohil.

During the poster launch event, Niharika Konidela shared her thoughts on the film, expressing her support for the team. “I have worked with Harrish on a short film for YouTube, and he is a director brimming with talent and creativity. The title of Trending Love aptly reflects the current state of love in society. I have had a chance to view certain portions of the film, and I can say it’s going to be something special. I wish the entire team much success,” she said, praising the director and the story's unique take on romance.

Director Harrish Nagaraju, who is known for his successful ventures in the short film space, thanked Niharika for her support. "Niharika garu was quick to lend her help by unveiling our poster. Her banner, Pink Elephant, has always supported new and talented creators, and for that, I call her the 'gold of Tollywood.' I am confident that this film will give our actors a significant platform, and they will all shine with this project."

The event also saw the participation of producers Sonu Gupta and Rupesh D Gohil, who expressed their excitement for the film's journey ahead. The movie’s music is composed by Sunil Kashyap, with Madhura Audio acquiring the audio rights. The film’s cinematography is handled by Brahma Teja Maripudi and Nikhil Kalepu, while editing is done by Garry BH. The lyrics are penned by Balaji and Vishvanath Karasala, and Sharmela Yalisetty takes care of the art direction.

With its fresh approach to a love story that resonates with the dynamics of today's world, Trending Love has already sparked interest among audiences. Fans are eager to see what this promising team brings to the screen in the near future.



