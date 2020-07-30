Friendship Day: Anupam Kher Wishes His Friends Dropping A Hilarious Quote

Bollywood's versatile actor Anupam Kher always stays active on social media. He stays close to his fans and also shares all his updates along with a few Shayari's and poems.

Off late, on this 'International Friendship Day', he took to his Instagram and dropped the images of his dear friends… Have a look!

In this post, there are a couple of images… The first one is Anupam posing with Anil Kapoor and Satish. Coming to the second one, Anupam is seen posing with two of his close buddies!!!



Along with these pics, Anupam also dropped a hilarious quote on friendship… "A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked…"

This quote is funny but has some truth and makes us know the importance of a bestie in our life…

Off late, Anupam Kher's mother who was admitted in the hospital due to Covid-19 was discharged. Anupam dropped the video of his mother Dulari getting discharged from the hospital and shared the good news with his fans!!!