From an adolescent lover boy to Entertainer - Journey of Nithiin

Nithiin is celebrating his birthday on 30th March and he asked all his fans, well-wishers, to not celebrate his birthday extravagantly, as Corona Virus Covid-19 outbreak has forced the entire world to go under lockdown.

India is trying to fight the adverse situation by trying to control the spread until a vaccine is developed for the disease. He is the first among the actors to contribute Rs. 20 Lakhs to help the State Governments in the fight against the disaster.

He is a fighter himself and he understands the value of keeping your chin up when chips are down. A good word can change your life completely and he faced adverse crises in his career to know that.

He became a lover boy with big successes like Jayam, Dil, and Sye. Youth rallied for his films and he tried to sustain the momentum to become a star but faced 13 disasters after 3 big hits.

He had to go back to the drawing board and understand his strengths. He came back again as a lover boy but this time with better scripts. He did not try to force himself as an action hero like in a few of his earlier films and that worked well for him.

Working with big names like Trivikram Srinivas, Puri Jagannadh, Manam fame Vikram Kumar helped him find his mojo back with the audiences. He recently faced three big disasters after his career biggest hit, A...Aa, directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

He came back strongly with Bheeshma and has three more films under production. He always made sure that his work talks about him and did put his heart on the sleeve. He might be the only hero to have openly said that he is a devotee of a star hero, Pawan Kalyan when many try to hide their preferences.

The actor is looking to come up with diverse content as he lined up Rang De, a film with Chandrasekhar Yeleti, Andhadhun Remake as his immediate next releases. We wish him a happy birthday, all the success in his future endeavours and as he soon to enter wedlock, happy married life too.

