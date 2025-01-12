From First Show to Blockbuster: Dakua Maharaj Takes the Audience by Storm

The team of Dakua Maharaj celebrated the film's success with a press meet, thanking audiences for the overwhelming response since its release. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sitara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners, and directed by blockbuster filmmaker Bobby Kolli, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a unique role. Released worldwide on January 12 as a Sankranti treat, Dakua Maharaj has garnered immense praise from fans and critics alike.

Expressing gratitude, Bobby Kolli said, “We embarked on this journey two years ago, and seeing the response now is incredibly fulfilling. Balakrishna garu’s portrayal is one of the highlights of the film, and we are thrilled by how audiences are connecting with it. Sankranti has become a special festival for me, as Waltair Veerayya brought success last year, and this year, it’s Dakua Maharaj. I thank Naga Vamsi garu for trusting me and giving me the freedom to execute this vision.”

Commenting on the film’s success, producer Naga Vamsi shared, “We canceled the pre-release event in Tirumala due to unforeseen circumstances, but we’re delighted to host this success meet in Anantapur. The positive talk from audiences across regions is heartwarming, and we’re confident the festive season will further boost the film’s collections.”

Lead actress Pragya Jaiswal, whose birthday coincided with the film’s release, said, “This is an unforgettable birthday for me. Being part of Dakua Maharaj has been a tremendous honor. I thank the entire team for this opportunity.”

Shraddha Srinath added, “Sankranti has given us an unforgettable gift. Watching audiences enjoy the film is a unique experience, and I am grateful to everyone for their love.”

Urvashi Rautela, praising the team, stated, “Working with the legendary Balakrishna garu and under Bobby’s direction was a world-class experience. The audience’s love for the film is overwhelming.”

Cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan credited the film’s visual appeal to the collaborative effort of the team. “I thank Bobby garu and Naga Vamsi garu for making me part of this incredible journey,” he said.

With music by Thaman, striking visuals, and a stellar cast including Bobby Deol, Chandini Chowdary, and others, Dakua Maharaj is set to remain a Sankranti blockbuster in Balakrishna’s illustrious career.



























