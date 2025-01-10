Game Changer: Mega Fans React to 'Nana Hairana' Delay, New Song Date Announced

The excitement around Sankranti Telugu movies is at an all-time high. While the "Pushpa 2" fever took over in December, the buzz around *Game Changer* is now dominating from January 10. Tickets for the film are already sold out both in India and overseas.

The movie, which was released today amid high expectations, has received mixed reactions from fans of other stars. However, mega fans are confident that this film will continue to make waves. A major disappointment for fans was the absence of the much-awaited "Nana Hairana" song in theaters. Fans were eagerly waiting to see the melody with Ram Charan and Kiara, but technical issues prevented its inclusion. This left fans hurt and they took to social media to ask, "Where is the Nana Hairana song?"

In response, the makers explained that the song, which was shot with an infrared camera (a first in Indian cinema), faced technical challenges during the processing of infrared images. Due to this, the song was edited out in the initial prints. However, the team reassured fans that the song will be included in upcoming content in theaters starting from January 14. A new poster was also released with this update.

So far, the songs from Game Changer have been topping the charts, with Shankar’s signature visuals, Ram Charan and Kiara's performances, and their dance moves receiving praise. The four songs in the movie had a budget of around Rs. 75 crores.

The melody track "Nana Hairana" composed by Thaman has been particularly impressive, with lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry and vocals by Karthik and Shreya Ghoshal. Bosco Martis choreographed the song, and it is said that a budget of Rs. 10 crores was allocated for this one track alone.