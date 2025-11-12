‘Gata Vaibhavavam’ pre-release event: Nagarjuna wishes good luck to the film team

The epic fantasy drama Gata Vaibhavavam, starring SS Dushyant and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles, is all set to hit theaters on November 14. Directed by Simple Suni, the film is produced by Deepak Thimmappa and Suni under the banners of Sarvegara Silver Screens and Suni Cinemas. Primeshow Entertainment’s K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy will release the film across Telugu states, North America, and Canada. The makers hosted a grand pre-release event with King Nagarjuna as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, Nagarjuna praised the film, saying, “Gata Vaibhavavam beautifully captures the essence of our cultural stories. The visuals are stunning, and the hard work of the team is evident. I wish Dushyant and Ashika great success.” He also mentioned his love for films revolving around past lives, connecting it to his own classics like Janaki Ramudu.

Hero Dushyant expressed gratitude to Nagarjuna, calling him “a legend who inspires both from afar and in person.” He described the film as “a story spanning four generations with a unique screenplay.”

Ashika Ranganath thanked Nagarjuna for his support, saying, “We made this film with love and emotion, and having Nagarjuna garu bless our team means a lot.”

Director Simple Suni called it “an experimental film with strong commercial appeal,” while producer Deepak added that the film promises a grand visual experience reminiscent of Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari.