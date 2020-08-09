Get Ready To Witness The Electrifying Motion Poster Of Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Movie

Mahesh Babu Birthday: It's a special day for all the Mahesh Babu fans… Being this Tollywood Super star's birthday, the makers of his next movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' are ready to unveil the motion poster of this movie.

This news is announced by the official Instagram account of Mahesh Babu team a few minutes ago… Have a look!





The post has the announcement of the motion poster… It will be unveiled @ 9:09 AM.

Even Namrata Shirodkar also dropped the same post and made us know the release time of motion poster…





Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 45th birthday today and also requested his fans not to go for any gala celebrations amidst the Covid-19 crisis. He released a note on his Instagram page and requested them to stay safe…





Through this post, he made a kind request to all his fans and asked them to avoid any social gatherings on his birthday…

Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie is being directed by young director Parasuram and has Mythri Movie Makers along with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainments banner. Well, Tollywood's 'Mahanati' Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in this movie. Well, there are also rumours that, Bollywood young actress Ananya Pandey will romance with Mahesh Babu being the second heroine in this movie.