Good Luck Sakhi Trailer: Keerthy Suresh Turns Her Luck Becoming An Ace Shooter

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to entertain her fans with the upcoming movie 'Good Luck Sakhi' which is ready to hit the screens this month itself. As the release date is nearing, the makers of this sports drama dropped the interesting trailer and raised the expectations on the movie. It showed us a glimpse of this sports drama and made us witness

Keerthy Suresh shared the trailer on her Instagram and treated all her fans… Take a look!

It starts off with Jagapathi Babu opening his academy in order to bring out the best shooters for the country. Then Aadhi Pinishetty tells him about Sakhi a village girl who can be turned into a good shooter if trained properly. But Sakhi who essayed the role of a village girl disbelieves in herself due to her bad luck. But Jagapathi Babu trains his best and makes her win tournaments too. But in of the biggest tournaments, Sakhi fails and gets discouraged. But then she once again gains her confidence and makes the country proud with her medal. Meanwhile, a few hilarious scenes are also shown between Rahul Ramakrishna and Keerthy Suresh. Finally, the trailer ends by showing off Sakhi proposing Jagapathi Babu. Let's see how the director moulds the character of Sakhi from being a village girl to the best shooter of the country.

Along with sharing the trailer, Keerthy also wrote, "Manaki edhi alavatu? Gelupu! Luck anedhi? Ledhu! Here's the entertaining trailer of #GoodLuckSakhi".

Even the trailer poster having Aadhi and Keerthy Suresh looked fresh and interesting. Keerthy Suresh will essay the role of Sakhi in this movie and will be seen in a shooter's role who hails from the rural Telangana area. She is often referred as 'Bad Luck Sakhi'. While Jagapathi Babu is seen as Sakhi's shooting coach and mentor. She will be trained under Jagapathi Babu after reaching the city.

To give that Pan Indian appeal, this movie is being dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam languages too. Actually, this movie was scheduled to release on June 3, 2021 but due to Covid-19, the released date is postponed. This movie will now hit the theatres on 28th January, 2022!