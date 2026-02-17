Gordhan Singh’s journey in showbiz is inspiring

Indian actor Gordhan Singh is steadily emerging as a powerful new face in Hindi and Telugu cinema, carving his space through perseverance, passion, and versatility. He made his film debut in 2022 with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s film Dangerous, where he played the character “Kookie,” marking his first significant on-screen appearance.

Gordhan Singh’s next major project is the Telugu horror-drama Maa Oori Baavi, in which he plays the main lead villain. The film is produced by Pramod Kulkarni and directed by Shashank. The film’s official poster was unveiled by National Film Development Corporation at the 56th International Film Festival of India held in Goa in November 2025, giving the project strong national visibility.

Apart from this, Gordhan Singh will also be seen in the Hindi film Dulhaniyaan Le Aayenge, where he shares screen space with Mahesh Manjrekar, Piyush Mishra, and Omkar Kapoor. He is currently working on a Telugu thriller that is in pre-production, with shooting scheduled to begin soon.

A trained actor from the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD), Gordhan Singh’s journey is deeply inspirational. At just 14, he left home and traveled from Punjab to Mumbai with only ₹300 and two recommendation letters. Before entering films, he spent nearly 15 years working in the hospitality sector across Mumbai, Goa, and offshore locations.

In December 2025, he appeared as a guest on DD Morning on Doordarshan, where he spoke about his journey and promoted Maa Oori Baavi. With discipline, training, and determination, Gordhan Singh is now building a promising career, emerging as a strong new talent in Indian cinema.