Gujarati movie just an inspiration: Director Satish Vegesna

National award winning director Satish Vegesna speaking about his upcoming film 'Entha Manchivaadavura' featuring Kalyan Ram and Mehreen, explained how he conceived this concept and all, has accepted that this movie's plot is inspired from a Gurajari film 'Oxygen.' They took the essence of the point and changed the script to suit our Telugu nativity and emotions. Makers are releasing this movie on January 15.Kalyan Ram

Director Satish Vegesna is a talented guy, who is known for infusing family emotions into the story very well. One of his films 'Shatamanam Bhavati' bagged National Award which speaks volumes of his talent. The film's shooting has been wrapped up and the team is busy promoting the flick. Already a few songs from the movie are out and they are getting decent response.

The makers of 'Entha Manchivadavura' are trusting the film to score big. They believe that Sankranthi season can always accommodate another movie amidst star-studded fare.