Gurthunda Seethakalam Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites

Gurthunda seethakalam — the new telugu movie out now in cinemas — has leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in differing versions of quality and file size (from 848MB to 2.48GB). While most copies are arguably genuine, given the attached screenshots and user comments attesting to their legitimacy, some are fraudulent and merely exist as a trap to load viruses, malware, and whatnot onto the computers of unsuspecting individuals. But even with those genuine cases, the illegal copies of Gurthunda seethakalam are of staggeringly poor quality and are filled with advertisements.





the hans india does not condone illegal file-sharing. It is against the law and filmmakers deserve to be paid for the content they create. The first legitimate leaked version of gurthunda seethakalam showed up on torrent sites like movierulz, tamilrockers, tamilmv, Filmyzilla for download, with the label "CAM" suggesting it was filmed with a video camera in cinemas.