Hansi Productions launches youthful romantic drama with grand pooja ceremony

Hansi Productions officially announced its debut project on Saturday, unveiling a fresh youthful romantic drama that promises to blend love, emotions, and entertainment in a contemporary cinematic format. The prestigious project was launched with traditional pooja ceremonies, marking the first production venture under the banner of Hansi Productions. The launch event was attended by the film’s core team, close associates, and well-wishers, who extended their support and blessings for the project’s success.

The film is being produced by Sri Hansika Peddireddy, with Tavitiraju Talachintala serving as co-producer, and is directed by Raghuvardhan Kotla. The ceremonial muhurtham shot was given by Sridhar Peddireddy, the camera was switched on by Sravanthi Peddireddy, and the script was formally handed over to the director by Sri Hansika Peddireddy, marking the official commencement of the project.

The film stars Jagan Yogiraj and Navya Chityala in the lead roles, with senior actor Devi Prasad playing a key supporting character. The ensemble cast also includes Lakshman Meesala, Pawan Ramesh, Sunandini, and Anju Walguman in important roles.

Speaking at the launch, producer Sri Hansika Peddireddy described cinema as her “dream, passion, and responsibility,” stating that the debut project aims to connect with young audiences through relatable emotions while offering family-friendly entertainment. Emphasising strong storytelling, high technical standards, and quality production values, she expressed confidence that the film would lay the foundation for many meaningful projects in the future.

Director Raghuvardhan Kotla confirmed that regular shooting will begin soon, with further updates on the film to be officially announced in the coming days.