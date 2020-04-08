Happy Birthday Akhil Akkineni: A Few Stylish Looks Of This Handsome Actor

Akhil Akkineni… This man is the youngest hero of Akkineni clan and stylish Tollywood actor. Although he had not bagged a blockbuster but stole the hearts with his ace acting skills and stylish looks.

Today being Akhil's birthday, We Hans India have come up with a f ew modish looks of this hero… Have a look!





Akhil is looking awesome in complete black avatar. He wore a contemporary and custom-made black shirt with frilly pocket. He paired it with same coloured straight pants and looked so manly. Being called as a designer 'Bandhgala Suit', this attire perfectly suited our Sisindri… The pearl chain and stylish footwear complemented his attire.





Whenever it is a festival time, all the women glow and shine in the traditional attires. But when it comes to men, most of them stick to only pant shirts. But this time follow Akhil and look wowsome. He wore a maroon full-sleeved shirt and paired it with brown pants. It is also a custom-made Bandhgala model. Again the footwear stole the hearts highlighting his complete attire.





Here is a casual look of this Majnu actor. He wore a high-neck white tee underneath a green printed dots shirt and teamed it up with black pants. Those stylish goggles and black shoes made him look voguish.





Here is one more look from his London dairies… This man looked snazzy in the black striped tee and blue denim pants. Those white shoes and goggles gave him a trendy look.





Finally, the fifth one is a complete casual look… Akhil looked simply superb in a black printed tee and teamed it up with ash-coloured pants. The black footwear and goggles made us fall for this 'Hello' man!!!

We once again wish our dear Akhil 'Happy Birthday' and hope he will continue entertaining us with his movies…!!! We love you a lot!

Tweets:













happy birthday @AkhilAkkineni8

26 years age

25 years film industry (SISINDRI to MEB)

vikram,venky,bhasker lanti directors tho success vachina v.v.vinayak disaster 'akhil' business kuda radu so select successful top directors #HBDAkhilAkkineni pic.twitter.com/wDRZnHer7j — POORNA 💕 (@seenukingnag) April 8, 2020













Happy Birthday Akhil @AkhilAkkineni8 Charan కి ఒక తమ్ముడు. సురేఖకి, నాకు just like son. Most eligible bachelor and most loved kid. Have a great year ahead. #8thApril pic.twitter.com/yC0HxPENQA — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2020





Happiest birthday, @AkhilAkkineni8 🤗 May all great things come your way. Wishing you happiness and success always! #HBDAkhilAkkineni — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) April 8, 2020





Happy birthday to Allu Arjun and Akhil Akkineni From #NBK Fans😊



Wishing You Happiness, Health & Success

All the best for Your Future Projects 👍#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun#HBDAkhilAkkineni pic.twitter.com/STL01Fyd5l — Balayya Trends™ (@NBKTrends) April 8, 2020





Wishing the #MostEligibleBachelor @AkhilAkkineni8 a very Happy Birthday. Bhadram be careful brotheru Bharthaga maaraku bacheloru,Shaadee maate vadhu guru #SoloBrathukeSoBetter - u 😉😉

#HBDAkhilAkkineni pic.twitter.com/1oQ74nSnyi — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 8, 2020









Wishing A Very Happy Birthday to

My God @chay_akkineni 's Brother @AkhilAkkineni8

Here is My Design For #Akhil

Did This Long Ago ..Hope u all like it#HBDAkhilAkkineni #HBDMegaMissile#HBDAkhil pic.twitter.com/PsmTw9YUWM — Aarya Prasad (@Aaryaprasad) April 7, 2020











