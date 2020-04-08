Happy Birthday Akhil Akkineni: A Few Stylish Looks Of This Handsome Actor
Akhil Akkineni… This man is the youngest hero of Akkineni clan and stylish Tollywood actor. Although he had not bagged a blockbuster but stole the...
Akhil Akkineni… This man is the youngest hero of Akkineni clan and stylish Tollywood actor. Although he had not bagged a blockbuster but stole the hearts with his ace acting skills and stylish looks.
Today being Akhil's birthday, We Hans India have come up with a f ew modish looks of this hero… Have a look!
Akhil is looking awesome in complete black avatar. He wore a contemporary and custom-made black shirt with frilly pocket. He paired it with same coloured straight pants and looked so manly. Being called as a designer 'Bandhgala Suit', this attire perfectly suited our Sisindri… The pearl chain and stylish footwear complemented his attire.
Whenever it is a festival time, all the women glow and shine in the traditional attires. But when it comes to men, most of them stick to only pant shirts. But this time follow Akhil and look wowsome. He wore a maroon full-sleeved shirt and paired it with brown pants. It is also a custom-made Bandhgala model. Again the footwear stole the hearts highlighting his complete attire.
Here is a casual look of this Majnu actor. He wore a high-neck white tee underneath a green printed dots shirt and teamed it up with black pants. Those stylish goggles and black shoes made him look voguish.
Here is one more look from his London dairies… This man looked snazzy in the black striped tee and blue denim pants. Those white shoes and goggles gave him a trendy look.
Finally, the fifth one is a complete casual look… Akhil looked simply superb in a black printed tee and teamed it up with ash-coloured pants. The black footwear and goggles made us fall for this 'Hello' man!!!
We once again wish our dear Akhil 'Happy Birthday' and hope he will continue entertaining us with his movies…!!! We love you a lot!
