Happy Birthday Balakrishna: Mythri Movie Makers Announce Their Collaboration with NBK For His 107th Movie

Today being the 61st birthday of Nandamuri Balakrishna, all his fans, co-stars and family members are celebrating his birthday! They are also wishing this legendary actor through social media and creating a buzz on Twitter and Instagram pages. Well, it is all known that the Dwaraka Creations banner has released a special birthday poster on the occasion of NBK's birthday from their Akhanda movie. Off late, even the announcement of his 107th movie is also made on this special day.



Balakrishna is collaborating with Mythri Movie Makers of his 107th movie… The makers have made a special announcement sharing a video on their Twitter page… Take a look!





According to this video, Balakrishna's 107th movie will be helmed by Gopichand Malineni and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movies banner. The tunes will be scored by ace music director SS Thaman. The video ends with doling out, 'The Hunt Stars Soon'…



Thus the cast and crew details will be announced soon.

On the other hand, even the makers of the Akhanda movie also shared a special poster on this occasion…





Balakrishna is seen in a stylish look in this poster sporting a white suit. His modish glasses and winsome smile made him look awesome. Along with sharing the poster, they also wished him jotting down, "Wishing our #Akhanda, #NandamuriBalakrishna garu A very Happy Birthday. Here's #AkhandaBirthdayRoar for you".



Akhanda movie is directed by ace filmmaker Boyapati Srinu and is produced by Miriyala Raveender Reddy under the Dwaraka Creations banner. This movie has Pragya Jaiswal as the lead actress.

Well, on this special occasion, Balakrishna also requested his fans not to visit him amid the on-going Covid-19 spread…

Happy Birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna… Have a great day!