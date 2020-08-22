Happy Birthday Megastar Chiranjeevi: Tollywood Celebrities Pour Their Wishes On This Ace Actor

Happy Birthday Megastar Chiranjeevi: Our dear Mega Star is turning 64 today and is all set to celebrate his birthday amidst his family members in this Covid-19 crisis period. Chiranjeevi's birthday is not less than any special festival for all his fans. And this 64th birthday turned more special as it is falling on auspicious 'VinayaChaviti' festive day.

From last two days, Chiru's birthday tweets and posts are creating a buzz on social media. From common DP's to motion posters, all his fans are making noise and are celebrating their favy actor's birthday in a gala way.

Even a few Tollywood actors also took to their Twitter pages and wished their dear actor 'Happy Birthday' and showered all their love on this 'Shankar Dada'… Have a look!

Sai DharamTej

The movies he made makes him a Mega Star of cinema. The way he showers love and compassion, the way he takes care and organizes his family, the way he shows his concern towards the society makes him the Numero Uno Mega Star for me @KChiruTweets #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/99EjqU6Aa1 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 21, 2020

Allu Sirish



Advance birthday wishes to my favourite hero of all times : Megastar Chiranjeevi garu. Thank you for everything. I fall short of words to express my gratitude. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/TdWMf75WHC — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) August 21, 2020

SS Thaman

K Raghavendra Rao

Nayanthara

Meher Ramesh

Haricharan

Birthday wishes to Boss. Someone who redefined the meaning of entertainment with his brand of cinema. May he continue to entertain us in his own way, doing the kind of films he's popularised over the years. Have a rocking year. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) August 21, 2020

Sampath Nandi

Heartiest birthday wishes to our beloved Megastar @KChiruTweets garu 💐Forever thankful for #Racha, all the encouragement and warmth. Wishing you more and more glory, happiness in the world. Always loads of love n respect🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#HBDMegstarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/jVmSSzaZx0 — Sampath Nandi (@IamSampathNandi) August 21, 2020

Raghava Lawrence

Annaiyaaa Happy birthday.

You were my biggest support, Without you I wouldn't have become a dance master. Till the end I will never forget your love. Today me and my family pray ragavendra swamy for your good health. Once again Happy birthday Annaiya 🙏🏼💐@KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/8rdTOVucjB — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) August 21, 2020

Vennala Kishore

Wishing a Happy Happy Happy Birthday to our dearestttt MEGA STAR💪🏼💪🏼🔥🔥🙏🏼🙏🏼🤩🤩#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi Sir🤩🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/mTKYt5y91Z — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) August 21, 2020

Well, on the occasion of Mega Star's birthday, ace anchor Pradeep Machiraju unveiled the common DP (motion picture) of Chiranjeevi which is made by his fans and awed us…

Happy To release the Common Display motion Poster and a spl song on Megastar @kchirutweets garu made by his fans,

Many More happy Returns of the day Sir ❤

thankq for inspiring many like me 🙏#HBDMegastarChiranjeevihttps://t.co/wgh3tK3QXX

MegaRAPSong: https://t.co/Xu2TuwK4kt pic.twitter.com/cGWLKjGXXi — Pradeep Machiraju (@impradeepmachi) August 21, 2020

In this motion pic, a few glimpses of his movies were shown along with highlighting the 'King' on the chess board… It is just awesome!!!



Happy Birthday ChiranjeeviGaru… Stay happy and blessed… We are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Chiru's next movie!!!