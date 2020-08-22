X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood News

Happy Birthday Megastar Chiranjeevi: Tollywood Celebrities Pour Their Wishes On This Ace Actor

Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi
x

Happy Birthday Megastar Chiranjeevi

Highlights

Happy Birthday Megastar Chiranjeevi: Our dear Mega Star is turning 64 today and is all set to celebrate his birthday amidst his family members in this Covid-19 crisis period. Chiranjeevi’s birthday is not less than any special festival for all his fans. And this 64th birthday turned more special as it is falling on auspicious ‘VinayaChaviti’ festive day.

Happy Birthday Megastar Chiranjeevi: Our dear Mega Star is turning 64 today and is all set to celebrate his birthday amidst his family members in this Covid-19 crisis period. Chiranjeevi's birthday is not less than any special festival for all his fans. And this 64th birthday turned more special as it is falling on auspicious 'VinayaChaviti' festive day.

From last two days, Chiru's birthday tweets and posts are creating a buzz on social media. From common DP's to motion posters, all his fans are making noise and are celebrating their favy actor's birthday in a gala way.

Even a few Tollywood actors also took to their Twitter pages and wished their dear actor 'Happy Birthday' and showered all their love on this 'Shankar Dada'… Have a look!

Sai DharamTej

Allu Sirish

SS Thaman

K Raghavendra Rao

Nayanthara

Meher Ramesh

Haricharan

Sampath Nandi

Raghava Lawrence

Vennala Kishore

Well, on the occasion of Mega Star's birthday, ace anchor Pradeep Machiraju unveiled the common DP (motion picture) of Chiranjeevi which is made by his fans and awed us…

In this motion pic, a few glimpses of his movies were shown along with highlighting the 'King' on the chess board… It is just awesome!!!

Happy Birthday ChiranjeeviGaru… Stay happy and blessed… We are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Chiru's next movie!!!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X