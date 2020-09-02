X
Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Tollywood Stars Pour Their Birthday Wishes On Power Star Through Social Media

Today is not less than any celebration for all the movie buffs and Pawan Kalyan fans as our Power Star is celebrating his 49th birthday today.

Today is not less than any celebration for all the movie buffs and Pawan Kalyan fans as our Power Star is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Thus, Tollywood celebrities are wishing their favourite hero through social media and poured all their love with their wonderful wishes. When it comes to Mega family, from Pawan's elder brother Chiranjeevi to Allu Arjun, all of them wished this Jana Senani dropping his throwback pics.

Chiranjeevi Konidela

This will definitely be the best birthday wish for Pawan Kalyan… Along with his blessings, Chiranjeevi doled out that Pawan Kalyan is always a 'Jana Senani'. He also dropped an awesome pic of Pawan hugging him with all love.

Allu Arjun

This mega hero dropped a throwback pic of Pawan Kalyan and wished 'Happy Birthday' to his dear uncle…

Ram Charan Tej

Ram Charan dropped a powerful poster of his babai and wished him 'Happy Birthday'. He also wrote, "Sri.Pawan Kalyan, the most authentic & honest influence in my life.

His words inspire, motivate, encourage and empower me to become the best version of myself.

Wishing my Babai a very Happy Birthday !! 🙏 #HBDPawanKalyan…"

Sai Dharam Tej

Nithiin

This young Tollywood hero is the biggest fan of our dear Gabbar Singh… Thus he dropped a beautiful collage of their candid clicks and wished Power Star 'Happy Birthday'. He wrote, "Wishing our POWERSTAR Pawan Kalyan Garu a very happy birthday!! May you keep making everyone smile and have a long, happy and successful life. Love you sir! ❤❤️

#HBDpawankalyan...""

Bhumika Chawla

Who can forget the on-screen 'Khushi' pair??? This movie created a permanent place in the audience's hearts with its classic love tale. Bhumika wished Pawan Kalyan by dropping a pic from Khushi movie and wrote, "Wishing Pawan Kalyan Garu a very Happy Birthday 🌻 it was wonderful working with you . A man of few words and have learnt silent lessons .. from you .. thank you May you stay healthy and blessed always 🌻".

Allu Sirish

Vennala Kishore

Rakul Preet Singh

Lakshmi Manchu

Raashi Khanna

Anasuya Bharadwaj

Sudheer Babu

Hansika

Devi Sri Prasad

Anil Ravipudi

Sushant

Ram Potheneni

Sree Mukhi

Venkatesh Daggubati

Mahesh Babu

Manchu Manoj

Pranita Subhash

Allari Naresh


Sunil

Pradeep Machiraju

Surender Reddy

Ravi Teja

Nivetha Thomas

Sreenu Vaitla

Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan… Do keep entertaining us the same way with your movies and inspire us being a great leader!!!

