Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Tollywood Stars Pour Their Birthday Wishes On Power Star Through Social Media

Today is not less than any celebration for all the movie buffs and Pawan Kalyan fans as our Power Star is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Thus, Tollywood celebrities are wishing their favourite hero through social media and poured all their love with their wonderful wishes. When it comes to Mega family, from Pawan's elder brother Chiranjeevi to Allu Arjun, all of them wished this Jana Senani dropping his throwback pics.

Chiranjeevi Konidela

This will definitely be the best birthday wish for Pawan Kalyan… Along with his blessings, Chiranjeevi doled out that Pawan Kalyan is always a 'Jana Senani'. He also dropped an awesome pic of Pawan hugging him with all love.

Allu Arjun

This mega hero dropped a throwback pic of Pawan Kalyan and wished 'Happy Birthday' to his dear uncle…

Ram Charan Tej

Ram Charan dropped a powerful poster of his babai and wished him 'Happy Birthday'. He also wrote, "Sri.Pawan Kalyan, the most authentic & honest influence in my life.

His words inspire, motivate, encourage and empower me to become the best version of myself.

Wishing my Babai a very Happy Birthday !! 🙏 #HBDPawanKalyan…"

Sai Dharam Tej

Nithiin

This young Tollywood hero is the biggest fan of our dear Gabbar Singh… Thus he dropped a beautiful collage of their candid clicks and wished Power Star 'Happy Birthday'. He wrote, "Wishing our POWERSTAR Pawan Kalyan Garu a very happy birthday!! May you keep making everyone smile and have a long, happy and successful life. Love you sir! ❤❤️

#HBDpawankalyan...""

Bhumika Chawla

Who can forget the on-screen 'Khushi' pair??? This movie created a permanent place in the audience's hearts with its classic love tale. Bhumika wished Pawan Kalyan by dropping a pic from Khushi movie and wrote, "Wishing Pawan Kalyan Garu a very Happy Birthday 🌻 it was wonderful working with you . A man of few words and have learnt silent lessons .. from you .. thank you May you stay healthy and blessed always 🌻".

Allu Sirish

Wishing Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu a happy birthday! Wish the year ahead has good health, more happiness and movies. #HBDPawanKalyan — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 2, 2020

Vennala Kishore

Wishing a Happy Happy Happy Birthday to our dearest POWER STARRR🤩🤩🤩🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼..Many Many Happy Returns of the day sir😀😀#HBDPawanKalyan Sir🤩 pic.twitter.com/f9qoBxSKBd — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) September 1, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh

Happy birthdayyyy to the one and only @PawanKalyan Garu 😊 wishing The Powerstar the most powerful year. Have a fantastic day 😁 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 2, 2020

Lakshmi Manchu

Wishing a Happiest Birthday to the much loved Actor, Leader Powerstar @PawanKalyan 💐



Wish you all the success in the aspiring dreams you've 😇 — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) September 2, 2020

Raashi Khanna

Happy birthday to our powerstar @PawanKalyan garu.. who inspires so many of us both onscreen and offscreen.. Wish you the best sir 😇 #HBDPawanKalyan — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) September 2, 2020

Anasuya Bharadwaj

Happy birthday to one of the most influential persona of this age.. I will cherish every measure of working with you Sir!! #HBDPowerStar #HappyBirthdayPowerStar 🤩 https://t.co/RQ7suy23JX — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) September 2, 2020

Sudheer Babu

Happy Birthday @PawanKalyan garu 🙂 As an actor, as a leader ... You are always a force. #HBDPawanKalyan — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 2, 2020

Hansika

Wishing you a very happy birthday @PawanKalyan sir 🌼🌸 — Hansika (@ihansika) September 2, 2020

Devi Sri Prasad

HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to our Dearest #POWERSTAR @PawanKalyan sir🎂🎂



Inspite of being sooo "POWER"FUL, ThankU 4 being so Cool, Kind, Grounded & Loving Dear Sir❤️🤗🎶



Keep Rocking & Entertaining us with ur Power Packed Movies forever sir❤️🤘🏻#HBDPaᴡanKalyan #HBDPowerStar pic.twitter.com/GLEE458IAP — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) September 2, 2020

Anil Ravipudi

Wishing Power Star @PawanKalyan garu..very Happy Birthday...🎉🎉🎉Liked the intensity in this poster of #VakeelSaab... https://t.co/8t3BhDM62S — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) September 2, 2020

Sushant

Happy Birthday to the Power Star @PawanKalyan garu! Wishing you happiness & good health Sir! ⭐️💐#HBDPaᴡanKalyan — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) September 2, 2020

Ram Potheneni

Sree Mukhi

Venkatesh Daggubati

Happiest birthday to a wonderful human being and my dear friend @PawanKalyan!! Wishing you a year filled with health & happiness!! #HBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/5LxxraptUV — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 2, 2020

Mahesh Babu

Wishing you a very happy birthday, @PawanKalyan !! May your kindness and humility always inspire a change. Good health and happiness always! 😊🤗 pic.twitter.com/VHlkl10AtU — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 2, 2020

Manchu Manoj

Wishing the one and only Power Star @PawanKalyan Anna A Very Happy Birthday 😍🤗🎂

Stay blessed, happy and healthy always Anna 🤗#HBDPowerStar #HBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/Q7dspS8PAt — MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) September 2, 2020

Pranita Subhash

Allari Naresh





Happy birthday to the powerful force @PawanKalyan garu...Wishing you the best of health and happiness always! #HBDPowerStar — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) September 2, 2020

Sunil

Wishing the one and only Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu a very Happy Birthday. Have a fantastic year ahead. Can't wait to watch the film #VakeelSaab.#HBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/v7XIclJVj0 — Sunil (@Mee_Sunil) September 2, 2020

Pradeep Machiraju

రక్షకుడో తక్షకుడో రాఘవుడో మనసును దోచే మాధవుడో



సైనికుడో శ్రామికుడో అసాధ్యుడు రో!



Wishing our very own ⭐️PowerStar⭐️ @PawanKalyan garu a very happy bday 🙏

#HBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/ZgjozLnxbS — Pradeep Machiraju (@impradeepmachi) September 2, 2020

Surender Reddy

Happiest Birthday Powerstar @PawanKalyan Garu. Wishing you loads of love, happiness and great health😊#HBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/AszXh34mBP — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) September 2, 2020

Ravi Teja

Wishing one of my favourite people, @PawanKalyan garu a very Happy Birthday!! 🤗🤗 A good friend and a fine example of a true gentleman! Enjoy your day! 😊 pic.twitter.com/tvaxKBwgUK — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 2, 2020

Nivetha Thomas

Sreenu Vaitla

