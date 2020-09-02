Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Tollywood Stars Pour Their Birthday Wishes On Power Star Through Social Media
Today is not less than any celebration for all the movie buffs and Pawan Kalyan fans as our Power Star is celebrating his 49th birthday today.
Today is not less than any celebration for all the movie buffs and Pawan Kalyan fans as our Power Star is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Thus, Tollywood celebrities are wishing their favourite hero through social media and poured all their love with their wonderful wishes. When it comes to Mega family, from Pawan's elder brother Chiranjeevi to Allu Arjun, all of them wished this Jana Senani dropping his throwback pics.
Chiranjeevi Konidela
తనువులు వేరైనా లక్ష్యం ఒక్కటే— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 2, 2020
మార్గాలు వేరైనా గమ్యం ఒక్కటే
తన గుండెచప్పుడు ఎప్పుడు జనమే
తన ఆశయం ఎల్లప్పుడూ జనహితమే.
జనసేనానికి పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు.
కళ్యాణ్ బాబు Happy Birthday @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/cOE5G1ljK5
This will definitely be the best birthday wish for Pawan Kalyan… Along with his blessings, Chiranjeevi doled out that Pawan Kalyan is always a 'Jana Senani'. He also dropped an awesome pic of Pawan hugging him with all love.
Allu Arjun
This mega hero dropped a throwback pic of Pawan Kalyan and wished 'Happy Birthday' to his dear uncle…
Ram Charan Tej
Ram Charan dropped a powerful poster of his babai and wished him 'Happy Birthday'. He also wrote, "Sri.Pawan Kalyan, the most authentic & honest influence in my life.
His words inspire, motivate, encourage and empower me to become the best version of myself.
Wishing my Babai a very Happy Birthday !! 🙏 #HBDPawanKalyan…"
Sai Dharam Tej
అప్పుడూ.. ఇప్పుడూ.. ఎప్పుడూ... #HBDPawanKalyan mama ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xNqnkaVYXX— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 2, 2020
Nithiin
This young Tollywood hero is the biggest fan of our dear Gabbar Singh… Thus he dropped a beautiful collage of their candid clicks and wished Power Star 'Happy Birthday'. He wrote, "Wishing our POWERSTAR Pawan Kalyan Garu a very happy birthday!! May you keep making everyone smile and have a long, happy and successful life. Love you sir! ❤❤️
#HBDpawankalyan...""
Bhumika Chawla
Who can forget the on-screen 'Khushi' pair??? This movie created a permanent place in the audience's hearts with its classic love tale. Bhumika wished Pawan Kalyan by dropping a pic from Khushi movie and wrote, "Wishing Pawan Kalyan Garu a very Happy Birthday 🌻 it was wonderful working with you . A man of few words and have learnt silent lessons .. from you .. thank you May you stay healthy and blessed always 🌻".
Allu Sirish
Wishing Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu a happy birthday! Wish the year ahead has good health, more happiness and movies. #HBDPawanKalyan— Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 2, 2020
Vennala Kishore
Wishing a Happy Happy Happy Birthday to our dearest POWER STARRR🤩🤩🤩🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼..Many Many Happy Returns of the day sir😀😀#HBDPawanKalyan Sir🤩 pic.twitter.com/f9qoBxSKBd— vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) September 1, 2020
Rakul Preet Singh
Happy birthdayyyy to the one and only @PawanKalyan Garu 😊 wishing The Powerstar the most powerful year. Have a fantastic day 😁— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 2, 2020
Lakshmi Manchu
Wishing a Happiest Birthday to the much loved Actor, Leader Powerstar @PawanKalyan 💐— Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) September 2, 2020
Wish you all the success in the aspiring dreams you've 😇
Raashi Khanna
Happy birthday to our powerstar @PawanKalyan garu.. who inspires so many of us both onscreen and offscreen.. Wish you the best sir 😇 #HBDPawanKalyan— Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) September 2, 2020
Anasuya Bharadwaj
Happy birthday to one of the most influential persona of this age.. I will cherish every measure of working with you Sir!! #HBDPowerStar #HappyBirthdayPowerStar 🤩 https://t.co/RQ7suy23JX— Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) September 2, 2020
Sudheer Babu
Happy Birthday @PawanKalyan garu 🙂 As an actor, as a leader ... You are always a force. #HBDPawanKalyan— Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 2, 2020
Hansika
Wishing you a very happy birthday @PawanKalyan sir 🌼🌸— Hansika (@ihansika) September 2, 2020
Devi Sri Prasad
HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to our Dearest #POWERSTAR @PawanKalyan sir🎂🎂— DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) September 2, 2020
Inspite of being sooo "POWER"FUL, ThankU 4 being so Cool, Kind, Grounded & Loving Dear Sir❤️🤗🎶
Keep Rocking & Entertaining us with ur Power Packed Movies forever sir❤️🤘🏻#HBDPaᴡanKalyan #HBDPowerStar pic.twitter.com/GLEE458IAP
Anil Ravipudi
Wishing Power Star @PawanKalyan garu..very Happy Birthday...🎉🎉🎉Liked the intensity in this poster of #VakeelSaab... https://t.co/8t3BhDM62S— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) September 2, 2020
Sushant
Happy Birthday to the Power Star @PawanKalyan garu! Wishing you happiness & good health Sir! ⭐️💐#HBDPaᴡanKalyan— Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) September 2, 2020
Ram Potheneni
Happy Birthday to the power beyond cinema @PawanKalyan garu..stay blessed!— RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) September 2, 2020
Love..#RAPO #HBDPawankalyan
Sree Mukhi
All time favourite 😍 Wishing him power success and happiness ☺️ Happiest birthday @PawanKalyan Garu! #HBDPowerStar #Powerstar #HappyBirthdayPowerStar pic.twitter.com/xeB8tiFJ6b— SreeMukhi (@MukhiSree) September 2, 2020
Venkatesh Daggubati
Happiest birthday to a wonderful human being and my dear friend @PawanKalyan!! Wishing you a year filled with health & happiness!! #HBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/5LxxraptUV— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 2, 2020
Mahesh Babu
Wishing you a very happy birthday, @PawanKalyan !! May your kindness and humility always inspire a change. Good health and happiness always! 😊🤗 pic.twitter.com/VHlkl10AtU— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 2, 2020
Manchu Manoj
Wishing the one and only Power Star @PawanKalyan Anna A Very Happy Birthday 😍🤗🎂— MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) September 2, 2020
Stay blessed, happy and healthy always Anna 🤗#HBDPowerStar #HBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/Q7dspS8PAt
Pranita Subhash
Happy Birthday @PawanKalyan sir . You're truly a legend . 🎂🙏🏻#HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan#HappyBirthdayPawanaKalyan #happybirthdaypowerstar #HBDPSPK pic.twitter.com/O8XE8a5Gik— Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) September 2, 2020
Allari Naresh
Happy birthday to the powerful force @PawanKalyan garu...Wishing you the best of health and happiness always! #HBDPowerStar— Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) September 2, 2020
Sunil
Wishing the one and only Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu a very Happy Birthday. Have a fantastic year ahead. Can't wait to watch the film #VakeelSaab.#HBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/v7XIclJVj0— Sunil (@Mee_Sunil) September 2, 2020
Pradeep Machiraju
రక్షకుడో తక్షకుడో రాఘవుడో మనసును దోచే మాధవుడో— Pradeep Machiraju (@impradeepmachi) September 2, 2020
సైనికుడో శ్రామికుడో అసాధ్యుడు రో!
Wishing our very own ⭐️PowerStar⭐️ @PawanKalyan garu a very happy bday 🙏
#HBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/ZgjozLnxbS
Surender Reddy
Happiest Birthday Powerstar @PawanKalyan Garu. Wishing you loads of love, happiness and great health😊#HBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/AszXh34mBP— SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) September 2, 2020
Ravi Teja
Wishing one of my favourite people, @PawanKalyan garu a very Happy Birthday!! 🤗🤗 A good friend and a fine example of a true gentleman! Enjoy your day! 😊 pic.twitter.com/tvaxKBwgUK— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 2, 2020
Nivetha Thomas
Happy birthday @PawanKalyan sir! Meeku manashanti mariyu manchi arogyam kavalani korukuntunanu 😊https://t.co/PdoXZpRgmG#VakeelSaabMotionPoster@i_nivethathomas @yoursanjali @AnanyaNagalla @SVC_official @BayViewProjOffl @BoneyKapoor #SriramVenu @MusicThaman#HBDPawanKalyan— Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) September 2, 2020
Sreenu Vaitla
Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan… Do keep entertaining us the same way with your movies and inspire us being a great leader!!!