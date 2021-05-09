Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: Here Is The Regal First Look Poster Of Sai Pallavi From Shyam Singha Roy movie

The natural beauty of Tollywood, Sai Pallavi has turned a year older and is celebrating her 29th birthday today. On this special occasion, the makers of her upcoming movie 'Shyam Singha Roy' unveiled the regal first look poster and surprised all her fans to the core. The lead actor Nani has shared the first look poster on his Twitter page and wished his 'Chiini Garu' Happy Birthday…



Nani

In this first look poster, Sai Pallavi is seen in a ferocious look performing dance at a temple. She is seen dressed up in a complete Bengali attire wearing a maroon saree. Her gajra hairdo, red bindi and antique ornaments made us look regal holding the 'Trishul'.



Shyam Singha Roy movie will be directed by Rahul Sankrityan and is produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. Nani Shyam Singha Roy's is a periodic love tale and he will essay the titular role and this movie It has Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian as the lead actresses and Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam and Subhalekha Sudhakar in other prominent roles. Being a super natural thriller, the film will be made with the backdrop of Kolkata and the plot is all about reincarnation. Till now we might have seen many movies like Magadheera on this concept but Nani picked the same concept with a different approach adding a periodic hero tale to it.



Well, along with this movie, she is also the part of Naga Chaitanya's Love Story and Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam movie. One being a middle-class love story and the other being a comrade movement-sensitive tale, Sai Pallavi has got a chance to show off her best on the big screens. There is no doubt in saying that, she is in the best phase of her career.



Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi…