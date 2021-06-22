Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal And A Few Other Actors Wish Him Through Social Media
Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Today being the 47th birthday of Kollywood's ace actor Vijay, he in return treated his fans with an ultimate gift by releasing two posters of his upcoming movie Beast.
He turned a year older today and on this special occasion, most of his fans, co-stars are pouring birthday wishes through social media. They are also thanking Vijay for his awesome surprise.
Yesterday, the makers of the Beast movie, have shared the second look poster and created noise on social media. Take a look!
Along with sharing the poster, they also wished Vijay jotting down, "Wishing the #BEAST of Kollywood #ThalapathyVijay a very Happy Birthday! Here is #BeastSecondLook!".
In this poster, Vijay is seen holding the gun with a backdrop of a helicopter and rifle. He looked cool sporting in a white shirt and cool sunnies. On the whole, it was a complete treat to all the fans of Vijay on this special day.
Vijay shared the first look on his Twitter page yesterday and looked intense holding the black rifle. The smoky background and his stylish appeal made this post garner millions of views in no time.
Well, from Tollywood ace actors Kajal Aggarwal, Raashii Khanna, Hansika to Kollywood stars Dhanush, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar a few actors wished Thalapathy Vijay on his 47th birthday through social media. Take a look!
Coming to the Beast movie, it is being directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.
HBD Vijay… Have a blast and enjoy the day!!!