Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal And A Few Other Actors Wish Him Through Social Media

Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Today being the 47th birthday of Kollywood's ace actor Vijay, he in return treated his fans with an ultimate gift by releasing two posters of his upcoming movie Beast.



He turned a year older today and on this special occasion, most of his fans, co-stars are pouring birthday wishes through social media. They are also thanking Vijay for his awesome surprise.



Yesterday, the makers of the Beast movie, have shared the second look poster and created noise on social media. Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, they also wished Vijay jotting down, "Wishing the #BEAST of Kollywood #ThalapathyVijay a very Happy Birthday! Here is #BeastSecondLook!".



In this poster, Vijay is seen holding the gun with a backdrop of a helicopter and rifle. He looked cool sporting in a white shirt and cool sunnies. On the whole, it was a complete treat to all the fans of Vijay on this special day.

Vijay shared the first look on his Twitter page yesterday and looked intense holding the black rifle. The smoky background and his stylish appeal made this post garner millions of views in no time.



Well, from Tollywood ace actors Kajal Aggarwal, Raashii Khanna, Hansika to Kollywood stars Dhanush, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar a few actors wished Thalapathy Vijay on his 47th birthday through social media. Take a look!



Kajal Aggarwal

Happiest birthday to my favourite costar! I'm such a huge fan of his immense talent! #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay @actorvijay 😍❤️🎉 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 22, 2021

Raashii Khanna

Happy birthday @actorvijay sir!! Wish you great health and happiness!

Also, Love both the #beast looks!! Looking forward! 🙌🏻 https://t.co/Z00BJAYuQr — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) June 22, 2021

Hansika

Simran

Many more happy returns of the day #Thalapathy @actorvijay 🥳🤩 Wishing you a blessed and successful year ahead.. Your looks from #Beast are just killer 🔥 Expectations soaring high..#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay #HBDThalapathy pic.twitter.com/C8G7cgv54W — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) June 22, 2021

Director Vamsi Paidipally

Many Happy Returns @actorvijay Sir... Wishing You all the more Happiness & the Best of everything always.. :)#HBDTHALPATHYVijay — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) June 22, 2021

Mohanlal

Rakul Preet Singh

Happppy bdayyy @actorvijay sir !! Have the most amazing , happy , healthy and blockbuster year 😁 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 22, 2021

Dhanush

Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir. Keep the BEAST mode on and keep rocking. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 22, 2021

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Raadikaa Sarath Kumar

Happy birthday @actorvijay wishing you to be the unique person you are always with loads of happiness and strength ❤️❤️❤️❤️💝💝💝💝💝 pic.twitter.com/nq2jAi6ij4 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) June 22, 2021

Keerthy Suresh

Coming to the Beast movie, it is being directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.



HBD Vijay… Have a blast and enjoy the day!!!