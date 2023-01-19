Happy Birthday Varun Tej: The First Look Motion Poster From His Next 'Gandeevadhari Arjuna' Is Out

Tollywood's young actor Varun Tej Konidela who belongs to the mega compound created a niche for himself with a unique set of films. Be it Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Ghani, F3 or Fidaa, all these movies have different concepts and showcased him in interesting roles. Today is a special day for all his fans as he is turned a year older and is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. On this special occasion, the makers of his 13th movie launched the title and first look motion poster on social media. For the first time, this young hero is teaming up with Ghost fame Praveen Sattaru who knows how to deal with action thrillers perfectly!

Even Varun Tej also shared the new poster of his next movie 'Gandeevadhari Arjuna' and surprised all his fans… Take a look!

This is the first look title poster of Varun Tej's 13th movie 'Gandeevadhari Arjuna'. He looked terrific in the action thriller and sported as a macho swagger. He is seen holding a gun and thrashing as a goon amid the high-octane action sequence background. Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Keeping peace is a bloody business! #GandeevadhariArjuna".

Well, this is the title motion poster… Amid the bomb explosions, car explosions and a few mercy-less goons, Varun enters as a hero and thrashes everyone holding a rifle and showcases his terrific action side.



Manchu Manoj also shared the Varun Tej's movie poster and wished him on this special occasion… "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Dear Brother @IamVarunTej Stay Blessed with Good Health & Happiness Loved your Poster of #GandeevadhariArjuna You look perfect in it. Best Wishes always".

Even his cousins Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and a few others wished him on this special day…

Ram Charan Tej

Happiest birthday @IAmVarunTej !

Wishing you the best of health and success ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aMI4php3ae — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 19, 2023

Sai Dharam Tej

He shared a memorable pic with Varun Tej and wrote, "Varun babu wishing you a very very happy birthday…keep exploring and expanding your horizon…may the force be with you ra…love you loads and may god bless you babu".



Happy Birthday Varun Tej…