Happy Raksha Bandhan: Namrata Shirodkar Shares Adorable Pics Of Sitara And Gautam

Tollywood: We have already witnessed a cute pic of Gautam and Sitara on this special day!!! Mahesh Babu shared an adorable pic a few hours ago and made us witness the awesome brother and sister bond between his little munchkins on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Now, it's the turn of Namrata Shirodkar… She dropped a beautiful video and made all the fans go awe!!!

In this video, Sitara is seen tying Rakhi and seeking blessings from her dear big brother Gautam… Gautam is seen wearing a white outfit and Sitara in all smiles dressed up in a casual outfit. Namrata also shared a beautiful collage along with the video and turned this day into a special one for all her fans…



She also penned a few words on the occasion of this festival… "It's that time of the year to be reassured by your brother that he's gonna be around to love and protect you... no matter what 🥰🥰 and make a little pocket money on the side 😜😜

#HappyRakshaBandhan #siblinglove @sitaraghattamaneni @gautamghattamaneni♥️♥️♥️ @shilpashirodkar73 @anoushkaranjit"

This post garnered thousands of views in a span of few hours... Even Namrata'' sister Shilpa Shirodkar added a beautiful comment and missed her family... "Love you all so much❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and blessings to the big brother of the house😘😘😘😘😘 @gautamghattamaneni we love and miss u and @sitaraghattamaneni so much👼👼👼👼"

Even the cute doll Sitara also dropped a beautiful pic with her brother and showered all her love on Gautam…

Both Gautam and Sitara posed to cams with winsome smiles holding each other… She wrote, "Happy #RakshaBandhan Annaya♥️♥️♥️ you make me feel so loved and cared for, every single day 🥰 Love you lots @gautamghattamaneni ♥️♥️ Nuki Tai I have tied a rakhi for you also since you are away ♥️♥️♥️ @anoushkaranjit…"

