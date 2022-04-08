HBD Allu Arjun: The Stylish Star Thanks Everyone For Their Humbled Birthday Wishes

Today is a special day for all the fans of Stylish star Allu Arjun as he is celebrating his 40th birthday today and turned a year older. He is receiving birthday love from all his fans and co-stars too. They are all pouring wishes through social media by sharing his awesome pics. Thus, Allu Arjun also showed off his gratitude by dropping a 'Thank You' note on his Twitter page…

This post reads, "Hello everyone! Firstly, I would like to thank everybody for all your wishes. It's love & blessings that have gotten me this far. I am extremely fortunate that today at 40 when I look back, I feel blessed because of all the beautiful people that have touched my life and showered me with lots of love starting from my parents, family, friends, teachers, well-wishers, my film industry, my audiences, and my lovely and special fans. I have immense gratitude for every experience that has touched my life. I thank everyone for being a part of this beautiful experience. Humbled… with infinite gratitude. Thank you".

Well, let us also check out the amazing birthday wishes of Allu Arjun… From Chiranjeevi to Sukumar, most of the ace stars of Tollywood sent their lovely messages through social media…

Chiranjeevi

Happy Birthday Bunny @alluarjun 🎂 Your hard work & focus gives you success. Party hard & make this landmark birthday memorable. 🎉 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2022

Sai Dharam Tej

Happy Birthday Bunny @alluarjun You have grown from a loving son to an adorable father, From An Actor to A Star over the years. Wish you deliver many more stellar performances, earn more Love, Success & Keep Inspiring many more around. #HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/adcHJGHcwc — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 8, 2022

Sukumar

He shared beautiful pics from the Pushpa movie and wished him with a sweet post…

Anasuya

Well, Allu Arjun is presently celebrating his birthday in Europe and also shared the amazing pic on his Instagram page…

Even a few actors wished him through their Instagram Stories...

Happy Birthday Allu Arjun...